Wired Greatest Gadget of All Time Tournament Finals Begin

Wired magazine's Greatest Gadget of All Time Tournament has begun, and if your opinions match up closely to the majority of participants, you have a chance to win an iPhone. It works just like the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, where you vote up your fave gadgets in each bracket, narrowing it down to the most fantastical, most wonderful, coolest...indeed, the Greatest Gadget of All Time. The top 64 gadgets of all time were nominated by Wired website visitors last month, and now this is the final tournament where a winner will be announced on August 8 at 9 p.m. Pacific Time. Log in, submit your picks, and see if you have your fingers on the pulse, the Zeitgeist of gadget fans wordwide. It's all up to you, troops. We know someone from Gizmodo can take it all, winning that coveted iPhone. Go for it!

The only downside is that you have to give Wired magazine and Voxpop.tv your name and email address, signing up for who knows what. [Wired's Greatest Gadget Tournament]