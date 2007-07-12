Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wind-Up LED Camp Light, The Perfect Apocalypse Appliance

windup_led_lamp.jpgForget about hassling with solar power or batteries when there's no electricity any more (or on your next camping trip)—just wind up this LED camp light for a minute, and it lights up your post-apocalyptic world for 30 minutes. Wind it up all the way and it'll give you four hours of its brightest light or 48 hours' worth of its dimmer nightlight setting. And hey, it doesn't need much energy because it's using five LEDs instead of energy-sucking incandescent bulbs.

If you don't feel like winding it up you can plug it into your car's cigarette lighter, with a charge of the light's internal battery giving you eight hours of light. It even has a handy carrying handle that lets you hang it upside down in your tent. We're just hoping that its wind-up mechanism doesn't make that distracting ticking sound as it completes its energy cycle. [I Want One of Those]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles