Will It Blend? Transformers Edition

In another obvious ploy for publicity, page views and notoriety, the Blendtec Corporation this time puts the Transformers to the test in its (figuratively) fire-breathing and (literally) nail-chewing blender. What will happen? Will Bumblebee suddenly transform into the formidable beast he really is, fighting his way out of that spinning cauldron of certain death? What about that car? Will it blend? [Blendtec]