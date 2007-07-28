Wild-Looking Building to Be Latin America's Tallest

Look at this beautifully shaped building, designed by Dutch architects from the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). To be built in the heart of Mexico City by 2010, it's destined to be Latin America's tallest tower at 984.25 feet. It's a beefy structure with 160,000 square feet of office space, along with plenty of public spaces such as a museum, a gym, stores and restaurants. Check out the gallery below for more pics, and then we'll put the height of this building into context on the next page. It's flat on one side and looks like a ship's bow on the other, and in the thickest part of the middle there's an atrium area that brings light into the interior portions of the building.

This is a great-looking building, but look how it sticks out like a sore thumb among its surroundings. Mexico City will just need to start building a lot more tall buildings to accompany this one.

To put this building's height into context, even though it'll be the tallest building in Latin America, it's dwarfed by the tallest building in the U.S., the Sears Tower at 1450 feet, which is itself dwarfed by the Burj Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, to be completed next year, and whose height will be over 2000 feet (its exact height is still a secret). [Yanko Design]