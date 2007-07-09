Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

WildCharger for RAZR and iPod Nano Announced

Bundle-450wi-1wtmk.jpgWildCharge has finally announced their first production unit—the Motorola RAZR. For $89.99, you get the starter bundle including charging pad and phone adapter. The adapter is really a back plate replacement for the RAZR that has a "charging arm" that plugs into the phone. In other words, wires are involved, just not between the charging pad and the phone itself. Expect sales to begin sometime this month, possibly tomorrow if they are on schedule.

The second device to be produced by WildCharger will work with the iPod Nano. Pricing will be the same as for the RAZR, and it will be available in August. The only way the WildCharger is economical, or even practical, is if you can use it with all your mobile devices. Hopefully the company will ramp up production and introduce units more often than one/month.

[wildcharger] Thanks John!

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles