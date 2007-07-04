Never before have people had so little fun with the Wiimote. Hacked from a recent Wendy's toy promotion, one gamer slid a USB thumb drive into a mini Wiimote keychain/toy/chokehazard. We're disappointed in anonymous Chinese OEM everywhere for getting beaten to the punch on this one. Hopefully they will take note and put a real version on the market so we can buy a version online and maintain our fast food fasting. USB Thumbdrive Gets Clever Disguise [via kotaku]
Wiimote USB Thumbdrive
