Wii Shortages to Last into the Holiday Season

According to Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime, there's a good chance that Wii shortages could last well into the holiday season and beyond. Yes, we're talking about a full year of product shortages. At this point, we're well beyond demand being so insane that they can't possibly keep the systems on the shelves and into corporate ineptitude territory. And with the inevitable success of the boring-looking-yet-appealing-to-your-mom Wii Fit, demand probably won't die down anytime soon. Get your shit together, Nintendo. This is pathetic. [NY Times]