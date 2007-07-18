Wii Internet Channel Exploit Found, Homebrew to Come?

We don't have a lot of details, but some "hackers" have found an exploit in the Wii Internet Channel's Flash player implementation. What does this mean to you? Well, if they take this exploit all the way to the end, it means you can possibly run unsigned, home-brew code on the Wii.

Whether this means Wii games or retro games, or possibly both, is still uncertain. But if hackers create game emulators, such as NES, SNES or MAME, there'd be no reason for gamers to pay $5 each for virtual console games when they can just download a ROM and play the game in its original glory. [Computer and Video Games via T3]

image credit