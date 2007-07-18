Here's a seemingly stupid idea: a basket on a handle that is meant to hold a Wiimote. (Complete with mechanical triggers for A and B buttons.) But the extension cleanly increases the Wiimote's velocity with every movement. Watch as the skinny kid in the video takes a giant swing in Wii Sports baseball. Could be good for games like Zelda, if not for the fact that you can't get to most of the other buttons. Fix this! [Google Video]
Wii Handle Accelerates Swings to Superhuman Proportions
