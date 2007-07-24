That Wii Internet Channel flash player exploit we looked at last week seems to be not quite as serious as we first thought. So far, instead of allowing possible homebrew code on the Wii (which in turn means emulated games), all the thing does is freeze up the console entirely. According to Symantec, the exploit isn't "much of a threat," and doesn't pose any problems for Linux or Mac systems right now. Let's hope hackers can take this to its logical finish and find a way to run unsigned code on the Wii. [Symantec via Inquirer]
Wii Flash Exploit Not That Serious, May Not Result in Homebrew
