Wii Flash Exploit Not That Serious, May Not Result in Homebrew

That Wii Internet Channel flash player exploit we looked at last week seems to be not quite as serious as we first thought. So far, instead of allowing possible homebrew code on the Wii (which in turn means emulated games), all the thing does is freeze up the console entirely. According to Symantec, the exploit isn't "much of a threat," and doesn't pose any problems for Linux or Mac systems right now. Let's hope hackers can take this to its logical finish and find a way to run unsigned code on the Wii. [Symantec via Inquirer]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

