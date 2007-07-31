Wii Airplane Controller Stand Will Fit Nicely on Your Pile of Unused Wii Accessories

The Wii has got to have some sort of record for the most gimmicky and superfluous accessories of any console. For every type of game, there seems to be a hunk of white plastic meant to hold the Wiimote to make it more "realistic." Today's entry is the Wii Airplane Controller Stand from PEGA. It makes you feel like you're flying an airplane inside a Gamecube! For only $13, how can you say no? [Product Page viaSlashGear]