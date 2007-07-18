Wi-Fi Capable BlackBerry 8820 Becomes Official

We saw this Wi-Fi equipped BlackBerry make its way through the labyrinthine corridors of the FCC a few weeks ago, but now RIM's making it official. The BlackBerry 8820 is coming, and it's going to have GPS, 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi, microSD/microSDHC, and quad-band GSM. Wi-Fi fans, this is your BlackBerry. And if T-Mobile is looking for a killer device to add to its HotSpot @Home stable, they should look long and hard at the 8820. [MarketWire]