Wi-Fi Capable BlackBerry 8820 Becomes Official

bb8820.jpgWe saw this Wi-Fi equipped BlackBerry make its way through the labyrinthine corridors of the FCC a few weeks ago, but now RIM's making it official. The BlackBerry 8820 is coming, and it's going to have GPS, 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi, microSD/microSDHC, and quad-band GSM. Wi-Fi fans, this is your BlackBerry. And if T-Mobile is looking for a killer device to add to its HotSpot @Home stable, they should look long and hard at the 8820. [MarketWire]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

