All you BlackBerry lovers envious of other people's smartphone's Wi-Fi capabilities can stop pining—the FedComCom's got you covered. Late last week, the FCC just approved what looks like a 8800 series BlackBerry with 802.11a, b and g. It's GSM, but looks like it's destined for T-Mobile. Not much other details than that, but we'll keep you updated.

