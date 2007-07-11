What's In Sony's Bottle?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony_Bottle.jpgYou know companies are always trying to wine-and-dine tech reporters, but this has to be the weirdest example. Tonight I received a package containing this bottle and nothing else.

Clearly, the message on the label is the important thing: there's a Sony VAIO event in New York City next week that I should attend. But the label says nothing about the contents of the bottle. Nothing. Is it alcoholic or non? Is it real or is it a prop? What would the VAIO division of Sony Electronics be putting in a bottle? And, finally, should I drink it or pour it down the drain?

