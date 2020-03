Waiting for the painfully long iPhone activation has brought about all sorts of creative, unlisted functions from the iPhone's feature set. Reports of iPhone coasters, sushi trays, and tear collectors have filled the Internet. And then, of course, there is this...Video by Richard Blakeley.

So what have you been doing with your iPhone while waiting to make calls, surf the web, and be cool like Steve Jobs? Hit the tips line with stories and pics.