Western Digital My Books Go to 2TB

A scant five months since the My Book external hard drives hit 1TB, Western Digital upped their game and doubled the storage to 2TB. The My Book World Edition 2 has remote access, UPnP support, Gigabit Ethernet support and RAID 1 capabilities. There's actually no mention at all of USB 2.0 support, so this is an Ethernet-only NAS affair. Keep this in mind as you slam down $799 for one of these. [Western Digital via Crunchgear]