Webcam Mirror is Lacking in Purpose

OK, wait a minute. I get the point of this Mirror Webcam: you want to be able to see yourself while you videochat or whatever. But don't you usually see yourself on the screen anyways? I guess this is cool as the camera is positioned behind the mirror, so you can look directly into the camera when you talk, but having it positioned off to the side of your computer seems awkward as well. Hell, you can see the built-in webcam in her computer in this photo. I guess if you just want a nice, lit up mirror at your desk this would be a good option too. Whatever. [Thanko via Akihabara News]