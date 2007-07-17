Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wearable Pillow Makes You Look Like a Silly Nun

pillowhead.pngIf you're the type of person that goes about your day wishing you had a pillow with you at all times, this crazy Pillowig design is for you. It's a pillow combined with a wig, and it's designed by Joo Youn Paek, the craziest Korean woman since Kim Jung Il.

She said when she performed user tests in public spaces (subways, airplanes, libraries, laundromats), others said they would like to have one of these for their trips as well. We're unsure whether they actually wanted these things or just humoring her so she wouldn't go batshit insane and cause a scene. [Project Page via Neatorama]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles