Yachts are so passe. Media magnates and other filthy richers that dare to be different should check out the submarines from Exomos, available for a suprisingly-affordable $40,000 in yellow, blue, green, orange, black or white.

The battery-powered Goby can hold up to three people and travel up to 40 metres below the surface for 8 kilometres per charge. [The Red Ferret Journal via Crave]