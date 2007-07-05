Waterproof, Anatomically Correct Feeling Eggs Light Up

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

banpresto-feeling-egg-led.jpg From Japan, Feeling Egg is a waterproof LED light in the shape of, yes, an egg. You can put them anywhere you want, lighting up places where no egg has gone before, and they sell two pairs in each eggbox.

Each egg runs on 3 LR44 button batteries and the set of red, green, blue and yellow, will set you back $59. And I hope you're impressed by the fact that I refrained from making any egg-cellent puns during the writing of this post. Oh, and no chickens were harmed during the making of these eggs or in the writing of this post.

Ah well, at least I tried.

