At first glance, the self-explanatory "WACOM" urinals seem like a good idea. Featuring a built-in LCD display, hands free operation, and the romantic musk of blue sterilizing cake, all the elements are present for those special times when a man needs his...relief. But then you notice the monitor is displaying a child's drawing and you begin to worry for society, yourself, the guy who did the Photoshop and the poor souls at Adobe who probably feel like they were part of The Mahatten Project II. [The World's Best Urinal]
WACOM Urinals, Disturbing Even if Fake
