There's something about summer and water that brings out the balls, and here's a case in point: the Waboba Ball, made of some kind of miraculous Lycra fabric that gives it the power to walk on water. It's pretty good at skipping and bouncing all over the water, too, and is certain to annoy everyone else in the pool. Go ahead, it's summer, and anything goes. Take the jump to see a video of this $10 palm-sized orb in action.

