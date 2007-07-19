Voodoo ENVY H:171 Laptop Sports 3 HDDs, a Flashy Red Case

The ENVY H:171 (just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?) was just announced. It has an Intel Core 2 Extreme X6800 processor, a Dual NVIDIA GeForce Go 7950 GPU, and a whopping 600GB of disk space spread across three 200GB HDDs. Yeah, three hard drives in a laptop. It also has a 17-inch screen, which is reasonable, but this kind of laptop kind of feels like it needs a ludicrous 19-inch screen, doesn't it? I guess I'm still getting used to them being able to cram this much stuff into a relatively normal-sized laptop case. Well, at least it's red. No word on pricing as of yet. [Voodoo]