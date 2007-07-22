Voldemort Vs. Terminator, Who Wins?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Voldimator.gif Happy Harry Potter Day, techies. But in a fight between magic's biggest badboy and technology's most feared, who would win? Should Harry not fight, but travel through time and reprogram a robot to do his bidding? Will he?? There's only one way to find out. Read the book? No way. Vote and then argue in the comments (without spoiling it if you already know Harry goes all John Connor on His-Ass-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named).

