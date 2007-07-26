Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Vodafone Opens Online Music Store

vodafonemusic.jpg

Call me new-fashioned, but I've actually been known to buy some of my music online. Never on a mobile phone though, as all the networks charge a freakishly-expensive $3 per song. Until today. Vodafone has just opened an online music store to complement their mobile offering, with individual tracks available for $1.99 each (slightly more expensive than iTunes' $1.69) and $15.99 an album (cheaper than iTunes by a dollar).

The kicker is that you need to be a Vodafone customer to buy anything. Music purchases can be made through your PC or mobile (and played on both), and if you lose your handset or change PCs, Vodafone will replace all your tracks for free.

According to a Vodafone representative, the store has over half a million tracks, and also exclusive content like live tracks from artists like Wolfmother, Snow Patrol, Jet and more. Vodafone Music Store. -Jenneth Orantia

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles