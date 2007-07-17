Vintage Transformers Shirts

We thought the new Transformers movie was fantastic, but if you're one of those people who were totally offended at what Michael Bay did to your childhood, these vintage shirts give you the chance to wear your feelings on your sleeve. Well, more like your Optimus on your chest, but same deal. Pick one of five "classic" designs, one of which isn't really classic, but still quite cool anyway. [NerdyShirts via Crunchgear]