Videos of the iPhone's Guts, Both Academic and Destructive

The first video includes an iPhone and a Hammer, and speaks for itself. The Second video shows the iPhone for more academic reasons.Not too surprisingly, the phone has components you've seen in other handsets.

Namely: It has the same processor on the HTC Titan, Same sound quality and storage RAM as the iPod Nano. Balda Touchscreen, known for durability and quality. Bluetooth Bluecore 4 ROM chip by Marvel, same as a Blackberry Pearl. There's nothing surprising, which brings us back to the argument that design and software are the keys here.