Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Video To JesusPhone Conversion Software Showdown

dvdtoiphone.jpg Shiny new toys beget hordes of software utilities to make them easier to use, and the iPhone is no exception. Today's battle: video conversion software. The first offering is the aptly-named DVD to iPhone software from underdog Innovative Solutions. Four mouse clicks will have you transferring Entourage reruns with blazing-fast "Cyberspeed" technology. What software Goliath emerges to challenge this brave David?

roxiocrunch.jpg That behemoth is none other than Roxio, hardened veteran of the utility software realm. Its latest offering is Roxio Crunch, a simple-to-use conversion program with output settings for Apple TV, iPod and iPhone. A few clicks will handle all the grunt work here, too, and the added functionality of batch conversion and automatic iTunes integration puts it a step above the competition.

Can David conquer Goliath? Not this time. If you're dying for a cheap(er) solution to your video problem, check out DVD to iPhone's free trial, or shell out the $30 if you're on a small business kick. Mac users be warned: DVD to iPhone is, ironically, PC only. If you're on a Mac or just want something that looks, feels and acts like a more polished product, you'll need to drop $40 for Roxio's Crunch. [DVD to iPhone Product Page][Roxio Crunch Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles