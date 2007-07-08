Here's proof of that urban legend, the floor-skipping elevator hack, that we heard about a few months ago. This also proves most of the world is full of selfish a'holes (including us). In case you forgot, holding your destination floor and the close buttons simultaneously is said to put elevators into an express mode, passing all other stories like Superman flying up the side of the building. We have no clue whether this will work on some, most or all elevators, and our home ownership offers us no way to test the theory. So to anyone living in an apartment or vising the office today, try this hack out and let us know if it works in the comments. Because we're all on a need to know basis here.
Video Proof of the Elevator Floor Skipping Hack
