The Geek Squad, Best Buy's tie-wearing, Beetle-driving, and now porn-stealing tech group, was caught transferring pornographic images from a customer's machine. The sting was orchestrated by The Consumerist, who give a play-by-play of how they set it up. Check it out, it's work safe. Be sure to give it a Digg while you're at it, each one here goes straight to the Consumerist. For shame, Geek Squad! (You're not supposed to get caught!) [The Consumerist]
Video Proof of Geek Squad Stealing Porn
