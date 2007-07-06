Video Proof of Geek Squad Stealing Porn

The Geek Squad, Best Buy's tie-wearing, Beetle-driving, and now porn-stealing tech group, was caught transferring pornographic images from a customer's machine. The sting was orchestrated by The Consumerist, who give a play-by-play of how they set it up. Check it out, it's work safe. Be sure to give it a Digg while you're at it, each one here goes straight to the Consumerist. For shame, Geek Squad! (You're not supposed to get caught!) [The Consumerist]