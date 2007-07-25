Video of a WWII-era Airplane Landing on a Busy Highway

Boy, here's something you don't want to see while driving to grandma's house. It's a WWII-era airplane making an emergency landing on a busy Wisconsin highway, and the entire thing was caught on police video. The 1943 plane was on its way to an air show when it got engine trouble. The pilot, who has huge, huge balls, decided he would make an emergency landing on a highway full of cars. No one was injured, and the only damage to the plane was to the wings, as the plane clipped some signs during the landing. Sweet merciful crap, that is crazy. Hit the jump for video. [NBC10 via Spulch]