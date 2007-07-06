Verizon Wireless Launches an All-New Chocolate by LG

Just when the nightmares of the original Chocolate's user interface have become less frequent, Verizon is introducing an all-new edition from LG. New to this slimmer Chocolate are a "vibrating touch keypad" and a navigation wheel with something called "Trace Motion light". Besides that, it has photo sending and stereo streaming Bluetooth profiles, speaker-independent voice dialing and EVDO network support that the iPhone is missing. Regardless, we're still very skeptical, but we're willing to play around with this one, to see if any of the predecessor's slew of problems—no drag-and-drop music loading, touch of cheek sets off functions during call, etc.—have been fixed.Press Release:

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and SAN DIEGO - The Chocolate by LG is back and sweeter than ever. Decked out in traditional Black, the Chocolate will also sport two new colors, Black Cherry and Blue Mint, when it hits Verizon Wireless stores July 9. The leading wireless company with the most reliable wireless voice and data network and LG, the global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, today announced a new feature-rich successor to its popular music-centric best seller.

Slimmer and sleeker, the new Chocolate has a rich assortment of features, including a vibrating touch keypad and a new Navigation Wheel with Trace Motion light. The wheel allows for easy navigation through phone functions, as well as quick and simple functionality while browsing music and videos.

Perfect for V CAST Music customers who crave a fully-functional mobile music device, Chocolate by LG offers advanced multimedia features such as a microSDâ„¢ memory slot that supports up to a 4GB card, a music player, a powerful speaker for music and dedicated keys for easy access to stored music. Chocolate by LG is also V CAST-capable and perfect for use with Get It NowÂ® applications, such as VZ NavigatorSM, the location-based service from Verizon Wireless that provides turn-by-turn directions to more than 14 million destinations and points of interest throughout the U.S.

The Chocolate by LG from Verizon Wireless offers the following features and capabilities:

• Music player for MP3 and WMA songs

• Powerful speaker for music

• Dedicated key for easy access to the music player

• Background music - music plays in the background while sending messages, browsing the Web, etc.

• My Music - songs are automatically organized by artist, genre and album

• Music only mode (RF off except BluetoothÂ®)

• MicroSD memory port to store pictures, videos, music and sounds, compatible with microSD cards up to 4GB

• 1.3 megapixel camera and camcorder

• Camera resolution: 1280 x 960, 640 x 480 (default), 320 x 240 pixels

• V CAST Video - stream and download video clips

• Video recording time: 30 seconds for sending

• Video player for MP4, 3GP, 3G2 formats

• Set videos (under 5MB) as wallpaper

• Video resolution: 176 x 144 pixels

• Video format: 3G2

• Zoom: up to 2x

• Self-timer: three, five or ten seconds

• Image editor - zoom, rotate, crop

• Mirror for self-portrait capability

• Supported Bluetooth Profiles: headset, hands-free, dial-up networking, advanced audio distribution (stereo), phone book access, basic print (print and send user-generated pictures to a printer via Bluetooth), object push for vCard and vCalendar, file transfer and basic imaging

• Speaker-independent voice commands: call, send message to, go to, check, lookup, play, My Account

• TTY/TDD support

• Hearing aid compatible (M4-rating)

• Text, picture/video messaging

• Mobile Web 2.0SM

• Web-based e-mail, instant messaging and chat

• Flash user interface for clear images, text and fun animations

• Phone book with 1,000 contacts - each stores five numbers, two e-mail addresses and a picture ID

• Emergency contacts - enter three contacts and personal information, in case of emergency

• Frequency 1.9 GHz CDMA PCS, 800 MHz CDMA (digital dual-band)

• Data transmission high-speed EV-DO

• Dimensions: 3.85" (h) x 1.87" (w) x 0.67" (d)

• Weight: 3.24 oz.

• LCD 262K color TFT, 240 x 320 pixels, 11 lines

• Standard battery: 800 mAh Li-Polymer

• Up to 250 minutes of usage time or up to 350 hours of standby time

The Chocolate by LG will be available in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores from coast to coast for $99.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a new 2-year agreement. V CAST Music songs are 99 cents if purchased from the PC or $1.99 for two copies if purchased and downloaded over-the-air onto a V CAST Music phone. The second copy is sent to the customer's PC account.

For more information on Verizon Wireless products and services, visit a Verizon Wireless Communications Store, call 1-800-2 JOIN IN or visit www.verizonwireless.com.