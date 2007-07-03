Verizon Wireless Introduces Mobile Email (Additional Charges May Apply)

Today Verizon Wireless announced that it would offer an email client that supports Yahoo! Mail, AOL Mail, AIM Mail, Windows Live Hotmail and its own Verizon.net, not to mention POP3 accounts the world over. Though an email client is a welcome development, this one comes at a price: $US5 per month, to be exact.That's right. Though it seems identical to software that other carriers hasten to ship for free just to motivate their customers into using more data services, Verizon is charging extra. Does the $5 let you avoid a data plan? Hell no. "Download charges for Get It Now applications vary and airtime charges apply," says VZW.
Verizon is offering a bundled unlimited plan, but starting at $US80 for 450 minutes and Unlimited Messaging, V CAST, VZ Navigator and Mobile Email, they make the iPhone plans look like a pittance.
In case you are drawn in by this underwhelming offer, make sure you have the right hardware. The software is currently available on five phones: enV by LG, the MOTORAZR V3m, MOTORAZR V3c, the LG VX8300 and the Chocolate by LG.
VERIZON WIRELESS LAUNCHES MOBILE E-MAIL ON GET IT NOW
Verizon Wireless Customers Can Stay Connected with E-mail from Yahoo!, AOL and Windows Live
BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Verizon Wireless customers can now get their e-mail on-the-go and stay connected to family and friends with the company's new Mobile E-mail application on select Get It NowÂ®-enabled phones. Mobile E-mail provides Verizon Wireless customers with easy access to the world's most popular e-mail services, including Yahoo!Â® Mail, AOLÂ® Mail, AIMÂ® Mail, Windows Live Hotmail, Verizon.net accounts and more on their mobile phones.
Mobile E-mail from Verizon Wireless, powered by OZ, works with major ISP (Internet Service Providers) and POP3 (Post Office Protocol) or IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) e-mail accounts. Verizon Wireless customers with select Get It Now-enabled phones can access up to 10 e-mail accounts. Each ISP e-mail account will have the same branded "look and feel" on the mobile phone screen as it does on the computer screen. Other features of Mobile E-mail include access and use of the contact list on the phone for all mailbox accounts and regular alert notification of new e-mails.
