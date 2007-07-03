Verizon Wireless Introduces Mobile Email (Additional Charges May Apply)

Today Verizon Wireless announced that it would offer an email client that supports Yahoo! Mail, AOL Mail, AIM Mail, Windows Live Hotmail and its own Verizon.net, not to mention POP3 accounts the world over. Though an email client is a welcome development, this one comes at a price: $US5 per month, to be exact.That's right. Though it seems identical to software that other carriers hasten to ship for free just to motivate their customers into using more data services, Verizon is charging extra. Does the $5 let you avoid a data plan? Hell no. "Download charges for Get It Now applications vary and airtime charges apply," says VZW.

Verizon is offering a bundled unlimited plan, but starting at $US80 for 450 minutes and Unlimited Messaging, V CAST, VZ Navigator and Mobile Email, they make the iPhone plans look like a pittance.

In case you are drawn in by this underwhelming offer, make sure you have the right hardware. The software is currently available on five phones: enV by LG, the MOTORAZR V3m, MOTORAZR V3c, the LG VX8300 and the Chocolate by LG.