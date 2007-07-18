For those of us who haven't yet seen the series, Vending Machine Red is a new super hero who appeared after an inopportune mutation. In each action-packed episode, Vending Machine Red might not always save the Earth, but just know that hecould if needed. Let's face it—Tuesday is a lost workday for you anyway, so you might as well spend some time on the old GooTube JP watching a vending machine action show.