Italian design lab Nonesiste has come up with this beautiful lamp. A collaboration with physicist Stefano Besseghini, the V/a.g.r.a lamp (did you see what they did there?) goes up when it is turned on. Romolo Stanco, the lamp's designer, describes it as a "living lamp." I could just turn it on and off all day long... Video after the jump.

Product Page [Nonesiste via via MoCo Loco]