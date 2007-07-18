UVEX Univision Snowboard Goggles Do Something

We don't snowboard all that often (since that would require leaving the house), but these UVEX super goggles seem to be the kind of thing we'd use on our trips down the slopes. The UVEX Univision has an AAA battery inside to allow the glass to shift from the light lens in low light situations (cabins) to the dark lens in super bright (snow) situations.

Why's this cool? Because now you won't have to take the goggles off for an entire 200 hours (the life of the battery). Your buddies will call you a weirdo, but they're just jealous that they didn't have $230 to spend on a pair of super googles. Just try not to talk in a Rainier Wolfcastle voice the whole time. [UVEXSports via Crunchgear via Uber Gizmo]