Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

USS Enterprise Model Commemorates 25 Years of Khan

star_trek_model.jpgIt's been 25 years since Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan was released, and to commemorate the occasion here's a Star Trek USS Enterprise model that's gotten itself a fancy new paint job. Designed by Art Asylum, the 16-inch plastic model is also fitted out with the appropriate blinking lights and realistic sound effects from the movie.

Not that a starship would actually make any noise in space, but, you know, it's like what you heard in the movie, if you were around to see it a quarter-century ago. And we think Wrath of Khan was one of the best Star Trek movies ever made. But that's just us. It's your $39.99 (now available for pre-order for July 30th shipment), but oftentimes things like this become collector's items. Now if they would just create a flying model that has a working transporter, now that would really be worth something. [Star Trek Store, via Krunker]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles