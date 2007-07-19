USS Enterprise Model Commemorates 25 Years of Khan

It's been 25 years since Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan was released, and to commemorate the occasion here's a Star Trek USS Enterprise model that's gotten itself a fancy new paint job. Designed by Art Asylum, the 16-inch plastic model is also fitted out with the appropriate blinking lights and realistic sound effects from the movie.

Not that a starship would actually make any noise in space, but, you know, it's like what you heard in the movie, if you were around to see it a quarter-century ago. And we think Wrath of Khan was one of the best Star Trek movies ever made. But that's just us. It's your $39.99 (now available for pre-order for July 30th shipment), but oftentimes things like this become collector's items. Now if they would just create a flying model that has a working transporter, now that would really be worth something. [Star Trek Store, via Krunker]