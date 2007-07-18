Use Harry Potter "Spells" To Control Your Computer

We don't put much faith in magic around here, but with Harry Potter mania sweeping the nation we aren't surprised to see that some techies are eager to incorporate the supernatural into their daily lives. Instructables user technick29 will help you tap into your inner supernerd with his tutorial on using Harry Potter's trademark spells to perform routine maneuvers on your PC. Check out the action video to see if you possess the necessary intelligence modifier to put these spells to use. [Instructables How-To: Use Spells To Control Your Computer]