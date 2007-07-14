Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

USB Dancing Robot

USBdancingrobotcropped.jpgBy sacrificing a single USB port, you can have your very own 7-inch-tall, dancing robot to tirelessly bust a move for your pleasure. After detecting whatever tune you have playing, USB Dancing Robot will start swaying and flashing LEDs to the beat. And that looks like all it'll do. Forever.

The USB Dancing Robot is a tad steeply priced for what it is at 25 smackaroos, though it'll only work with Windows XP or 2000. We love its boxy retro design, but what's with that crazy face it's making? Guess you'll have to check out the source site, cheesy inspirational music and all, to find out. [USB Geek]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

