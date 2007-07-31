Geek's who eat geek food, like that super-pizza from last week, and who are too busy at their terminals to shower, could likely make use of this USB aroma oil heater. Green comes with peppermint oil, and red comes with rose. At $7, only a little more costly than a can of lysol. [USBGeek via TechnaBob]
USB Air Freshener
