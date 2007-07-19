U.S to Deploy an Entire Squadron of Unmanned Aerial Drones in Iraqistan

The U.S. has commissioned an squadron of General Atomics' MQ-9 Reaper drones like the one above, shown at Creech Air Force Base. The Reaper will do more than surveillance, carrying up to 14 satellite-guided Hellfire missiles that can cause some serious damage. Click for a super-high resolution version of the Reaper showing all its naughty bits.These babies are about two times as fast as their Predator predecessor, thanks mostly to its new and improved 900-hp turbo-prop engine. They are scheduled to be deployed between this fall and early next spring.

As a bonus, here is a video of a similar beast, the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Block 20 Global Hawk.

