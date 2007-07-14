Up Close With the Wii Fit

The Brians over at Kotaku got their horribly blistered feet all over the Wii Fit Balance Board and came out with the impression that yes, this is for exercise. After playing it, their legs definitely felt the burn, which reinforces the fact that it's a "challenging" game made for exercise—instead of being an intuitive game like Wii Tennis where you're supposed to "get it" right away. Hit up Kotaku to see other videos of them doing Wii Fit ski jump as well. [Kotaku]