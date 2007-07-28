Hate having to bring an unnecessary amount of hardware when you want to produce your next musical opus on the go? Need more than a Boss 303 drum machine? The Trinity Audio Group may have what you're looking for with their new linux-powered digital audio workstation.Powered by a custom version of Linux named Transmission, a 500MHz processor, and 256MB of RAM the Trinity DAW comes loaded with a variety of soft synths, sequencers, and audio editing programs. The workstation has 802.11g Wi-Fi, a 40GB hard drive, and is controlled by a touchpad and two buttons. It also has an USB input for controlling the soft synths and a set of XLR (big, three-pronged connector) and TRS (big headphone connector) inputs and outputs for interfacing external gear. Sure, you wont be running 15 pieces of equipment at once, but that's what all the software is for, right? No price or release date has been set. [Create Digital Music]
Custom Linux music station for ultimate rock
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.