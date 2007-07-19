Unconfirmed: Nokia N93i Transformers Edition

This is still unconfirmed, but intomobile is claiming that the Nokia N93 will get a Transformers edition coming some time in Q3 '07. It'll be essentially the same as the regular N93, but include a Transformers game, some background images, and Transformers-ish ringtones. For those of you who actually saw the movie, there's a scene (video after the jump) with a N93 doing some transformations of its own. No confirmation on this rumor yet, but it sounds fairly reasonable to us.

