Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Unconfirmed: AT&T Sent Internal Memo Requiring iPhone Accessory Purchase?

The AT&T bundled iPhone accessory saga keeps on trucking along, much to nobody's surprise. This time we have an update with a supposed internal memo from last week telling sales associates to make customers buy at least one iPhone accessory with the iPhone. We haven't seen the memo ourselves, but just a report of one on waitingforiphone.com. Does anyone at AT&T have a copy of this memo they can send us? Our tips email is on the left.

UPDATED: ATT Will Require Purchasers to Buy iPhone Accessories [Waiting for iPhone via MacRumors Forum - Thanks Arnold!]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

