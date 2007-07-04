Unconfirmed: AT&T Sent Internal Memo Requiring iPhone Accessory Purchase?

The AT&T bundled iPhone accessory saga keeps on trucking along, much to nobody's surprise. This time we have an update with a supposed internal memo from last week telling sales associates to make customers buy at least one iPhone accessory with the iPhone. We haven't seen the memo ourselves, but just a report of one on waitingforiphone.com. Does anyone at AT&T have a copy of this memo they can send us? Our tips email is on the left.

