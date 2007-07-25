Two Laptops Get First Wireless USB Certifications

Remember Wireless USB? Think hard—back to when water flowed free from the tap and Leave it to Beaver seemed like the pinnacle of high art. Well the USB Implementers Forum has approved the first two PCs with wireless USB integration: notebooks from Dell and Lenovo.The Dell Inspiron 1720 and Lenovo ThinkPad T61/T61p are the first models that have received approval. And while the Inspiron will not ship until later this year, the Thinkpad is already for sale at $1,814. USB devices will still require adapters like these from Belkin to become "wireless," but we need some install base of computer compatibility before peripheral manufactures consider marketing wireless USB technology. Or in other words: You down with USB? Baby you know me! [cnet]