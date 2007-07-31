TwinMOS BooM1 iPod Speaker Dock Offers Big Boom, Takes Up Little Space (except giant sub)

TwinMOS's BooM1 speaker dock is a solution for those who want a big sound that takes up little space. Powered by two 8-watt speakers and a 25-watt subwoofer that offer a little more power than comparable speaker docks. While the name and design are eyebrow raising, it is the $199.99 price tag that really has us wondering if the thing is extraterrestrial in origin. [Tech Digest]