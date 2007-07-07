TurtleNet, Turtles Have WiFi

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wifi%20turtle.jpgNow even the turtle is addicted to wireless technologies. Using a solar-powered GPS and WiFi, University of Massachusetts researchers have created TurtleNet: the world's first all-turtle network.

Used to track movement patterns of endangered snapping turtles, TurtleNet relies upon periodic turtle-to-turtle WiFi relays as turtles pass other turtles. Then, when one of these turtles comes close to the UM base station, all turtle data is uploaded and sent to the lab 15 miles away. We just think it's sick that researchers have burdened an endangered species just for some free WiFi in the middle of the swamp. It's not even hooked to the internet, stupids!

[yahoo via treehugger]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

