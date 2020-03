Slightly sad people who humanize their pets will be hyperventilating at the O2 Dog from AirPress. An oxygen chamber that is identical, apparently, to the ones used in beauty treatments for humans, except for the fact that it is dog-sized.

Oxygen therapy, apparently, reduces wrinkles. So I guess this means that if you put a Shar-pei in the O2 Dog, it will come out as something completely different. [Akihabara News]