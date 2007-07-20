Turn iPhone Back All-Black with Back Cover Replacement Kit

We're perfectly happy with the brushed aluminum backs of our iPhones, but some people are disconcerted by the difference between the back's black bottom and aluminum top. Now the Cellular Nationwide Network is offering the Apple iPhone OEM Metal Black Rear Cover, a replacement for that aluminum back that gives your iPhone an ominous-looking, totally blackass body. So far, so good.

The only problem is, it's delicate surgery taking off that back, not just a matter of unscrewing couple of screws here and there. See how tricky that task is here. If you're up for it, though, plunk down your $48.99, and then cry havoc! Let slip the dogs of war, and soon you'll have one badass-looking iPhone. Could void your warranty. You, sir, are a braver man than I. [Cellular Nationwide Network, via Crave]